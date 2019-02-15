English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Anil Kapoor Gets Emotional While Remembering Sridevi: 'She Will Always Be Missed'

    By
    |
    Sridevi Prayer Meet: Anil Kapoor gets Emotional for Sridevi| FilmiBeat

    Bollywood's first female superstar Sridevi breathed her last on February 24, 2018 after accidentally drowning in a bath tub in a hotel in Dubai. Her sudden demise left the entire nation in shock and grief.

    Ahead of her death anniversary, actor Anil Kapoor remembered the late actress while speaking to Mumbai Mirror. The 'Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga' actor said that people like Sridevi are hard to forget and she will be always missed.

    'People Like Sri ji Are Difficult To Forget'

    A Mumbai Mirror quoted the actor as saying, "She was my brother's wife and my wife's friend as they connected really well. Whenever we met there was always fun, laughter and humour. People like Sri ji are difficult to forget."

    Anil Says Sridevi Will Always Be Missed

    He further added, "Her body of work is fabulous and inspiring. Her films are still being seen and pictures still being published everywhere. She will always be missed."

    A Puja Was Arranged In Chennai On Thursday On Sridevi's Death Anniversary As Per Tithi

    Speaking to Mumbai Mirror, Boney Kapoor confirmed that Thursday was Sridevi's death anniversary according to tithi but refused to further speak on the subject.

    The Puja Was Attended By Close Friends & Relatives

    A source was later quoted as saying, "The puja happened in the morning at her Mylapore bungalow with only close friends and relatives."

    Sridevi's family including her husband Boney Kapoor, children Janhvi and Khushi and brother-in-law Anil Kapoor attended the puja.

    Sridevi began her career at the age of four in the devotional film Thunaivan. She worked across Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi industries. The actress was also a recipient of the National Award and Padma Shri.

    ALSO READ: Ranveer Singh Reacted Like This When Asked If He Will Ever Cheat On His Wife Deepika Padukone!

    Read more about: anil kapoor sridevi
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue