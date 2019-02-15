Anil Kapoor Gets Emotional While Remembering Sridevi: 'She Will Always Be Missed'
Bollywood's first female superstar Sridevi breathed her last on February 24, 2018 after accidentally drowning in a bath tub in a hotel in Dubai. Her sudden demise left the entire nation in shock and grief.
Ahead of her death anniversary, actor Anil Kapoor remembered the late actress while speaking to Mumbai Mirror. The 'Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga' actor said that people like Sridevi are hard to forget and she will be always missed.
'People Like Sri ji Are Difficult To Forget'
A Mumbai Mirror quoted the actor as saying, "She was my brother's wife and my wife's friend as they connected really well. Whenever we met there was always fun, laughter and humour. People like Sri ji are difficult to forget."
Anil Says Sridevi Will Always Be Missed
He further added, "Her body of work is fabulous and inspiring. Her films are still being seen and pictures still being published everywhere. She will always be missed."
A Puja Was Arranged In Chennai On Thursday On Sridevi's Death Anniversary As Per Tithi
Speaking to Mumbai Mirror, Boney Kapoor confirmed that Thursday was Sridevi's death anniversary according to tithi but refused to further speak on the subject.
The Puja Was Attended By Close Friends & Relatives
A source was later quoted as saying, "The puja happened in the morning at her Mylapore bungalow with only close friends and relatives."
Sridevi's family including her husband Boney Kapoor, children Janhvi and Khushi and brother-in-law Anil Kapoor attended the puja.
Sridevi began her career at the age of four in the devotional film Thunaivan. She worked across Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi industries. The actress was also a recipient of the National Award and Padma Shri.
ALSO READ: Ranveer Singh Reacted Like This When Asked If He Will Ever Cheat On His Wife Deepika Padukone!