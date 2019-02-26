Anil Kapoor Is Happy He And Madhuri Dixit Worked Together in Total Dhamaal

Anil Kapoor Is Thrilled About The Success Of Total Dhamaal

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Anil Kapoor said that he is thrilled with the success of his latest movie Total Dhamaal. "I'm so thrilled to see how much people are enjoying Total Dhamaal! We set out to make an out and out family entertainer and judging by audiences' response, we seem to be accomplishing that mission! It was such a blast making the film and I'm so happy that the fun has spilled onto the screen and into people's hearts!"

On Working With Madhuri Dixit Again

On being seen on screen with Madhuri Dixit again, he said, "This film I am very happy that we (Madhuri and I) did together because it is a mainstream commercial hardcore thing which truly wants to entertain and there is no confusion about it."

He Wants To Do Films That Are Exciting

In an earlier interview, Anil Kapoor had spoken about how he is transitioning from doing lead roles to just playing interesting characters on screen. "I am always overwhelmed hence. People sometimes come to me and say that I made the transition very soon, that I can still play 'hero' in a film, play a 'lead', but I don't take them seriously because I want to do things which I find exciting, which suits me. I am deluded at this stage of my life. I want to sleep well. Those who are working with me and watch me should feel happy. I want to, hence, do only that much work which I can do without taking the pressure," he said.

'As Long As I Receive Support And Encouragement, I Will Keep Working'

''As long as I receive the support and encouragement from fans and everyone, I will keep working. It is very important for us to receive that especially for people like me who have been working since decades,'' he added.