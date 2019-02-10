English
    Anil Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor & Her Boyfriend At The Opening Of Ministry Of Crab

    The award winning international restaurant, Ministry of Crab, has opened in the entertainment capital, Mumbai, and Bollywood celebrities were seen making a beeline to see for themselves what the hype was about. Anil Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Shanaaya Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor and her boyfriend Karan Boolani, Malvika Raaj and other Bollywood celebrities were seen at the opening of the Ministry of Crab. Even cricketer Yuvraj Singh wanted to try out the crabs at the restaurant. Check out the pictures of all these celebs!

    Anil Kapoor Is All Smiles For The Shutterbugs

    Anil Kapoor, excited to try out the crabs at the new restaurant, was all smiles as he posed for the cameras. Anil arrived sporting a casual look. He wore a zip up black hoodie, black denims and white sneakers. Anil Kapoor has been reveling in the commercial success of Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga , in which he starred opposite his daughter Sonam Kapoor for the first time. The movie also has Juhi Chawla and Rajkummar Rao in lead roles.

    Khushi Kapoor & Anjini Dhawan Strike A Pose

    Khushi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan's niece, Anjini Dhawan were eager to try out the food at Ministry of Crab on Saturday night. They both looked pretty in a casual avatar. While Khushi wore a white full sleeved top with high waisted mom jeans, Anjini wore a white crop top with a black blazer over it and teamed it with high waisted denims.

    Shanaya Kapoor Looks Lovely At The Restaurant Opening

    Sanjay Kapoor's daughter Shanaya Kapoor was also at the opening of Ministry of Crab. Shanaya looked lovely in a black crocheted crop top, black formal pants, and a blazer. She accessorized with a sling bag.

    Yuvraj Singh Also Attended The Opening

    Yuvraj Singh posed for the cameras at the opening of Ministry of Crab on Saturday night. He sported a casual avatar in a checkered shirt and ripped denims. He sported a pair of white sneakers to complete his look.

    Malvika Raaj Made Heads Turn

    Malvika Raaj, the actress who played young Poo in K3G made heads turn at the restaurant on Saturday. She was wearing a lovely wine colored wrap dress. The actress will next be seen in Emraan Hashmi's Captain Nawab playing the lead role.

    Rhea Kapoor With Her Boyfriend Karan Boolani

    Rhea Kapoor and her boy friend Karan Boolani also attended the opening of the restaurant on Satuday. They both were snapped after their dinner. Rhea, a fashionista, looked cool in a grey top with a long grey blazer. Karan, on the other hand, sported a black t-shirt with denims, and a grey button down jacket.

    Story first published: Sunday, February 10, 2019, 1:21 [IST]
