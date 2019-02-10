Anil Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor & Her Boyfriend At The Opening Of Ministry Of Crab

Anil Kapoor Is All Smiles For The Shutterbugs

Anil Kapoor, excited to try out the crabs at the new restaurant, was all smiles as he posed for the cameras. Anil arrived sporting a casual look. He wore a zip up black hoodie, black denims and white sneakers. Anil Kapoor has been reveling in the commercial success of Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga , in which he starred opposite his daughter Sonam Kapoor for the first time. The movie also has Juhi Chawla and Rajkummar Rao in lead roles.

Khushi Kapoor & Anjini Dhawan Strike A Pose

Khushi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan's niece, Anjini Dhawan were eager to try out the food at Ministry of Crab on Saturday night. They both looked pretty in a casual avatar. While Khushi wore a white full sleeved top with high waisted mom jeans, Anjini wore a white crop top with a black blazer over it and teamed it with high waisted denims.

Shanaya Kapoor Looks Lovely At The Restaurant Opening

Sanjay Kapoor's daughter Shanaya Kapoor was also at the opening of Ministry of Crab. Shanaya looked lovely in a black crocheted crop top, black formal pants, and a blazer. She accessorized with a sling bag.

Yuvraj Singh Also Attended The Opening

Yuvraj Singh posed for the cameras at the opening of Ministry of Crab on Saturday night. He sported a casual avatar in a checkered shirt and ripped denims. He sported a pair of white sneakers to complete his look.

Malvika Raaj Made Heads Turn

Malvika Raaj, the actress who played young Poo in K3G made heads turn at the restaurant on Saturday. She was wearing a lovely wine colored wrap dress. The actress will next be seen in Emraan Hashmi's Captain Nawab playing the lead role.

Rhea Kapoor With Her Boyfriend Karan Boolani

Rhea Kapoor and her boy friend Karan Boolani also attended the opening of the restaurant on Satuday. They both were snapped after their dinner. Rhea, a fashionista, looked cool in a grey top with a long grey blazer. Karan, on the other hand, sported a black t-shirt with denims, and a grey button down jacket.