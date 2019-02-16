Anil Kapoor & Madhuri Dixit Promote Total Dhamaal On Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Lil Champs

Anil Kapoor Back Stage On The Sets Of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Lil Champs

Anil Kapoor gets ready to enter the sets of the popular singing reality show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa to promote his upcoming movie Total Dhamaal. He looks dapper in a black suit. Talking about ensemble movies, Anil had once told in an interview with Scroll, "There is a certain sense of fun, there is less lethargy and you do not take things for granted. You get energy from one another and gain so much. Race 3, Dil Dhadakne Do, Welcome, Shootout At Wadala and No Entry were all ensembles. Fans of all actors come and see these films."

Madhuri Dixit Looks Pretty In A Jumpsuit

Madhuri Dixit smiles to the cameras while walking into the set of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa to promote Total Dhamaal. She looked very pretty in a red sequined jump suit. Talking about the process of shooting for the movie, Madhuri had told DNA, "It's a funny film. I can't tell you how amazing it was to shoot Total Dhamaal. The team used to crack me up even more in-between shots, than what you'll see in the film. This is a crazy bunch who is always ready with one-liners. Everyone is so entertaining and they are nice people."

Riteish Deshmukh & Jeetendra Have A Conversation

Riteish Deshmukh and Jeetendra have a conversation while on the sets of the singing reality show.

Total Dhamaal Team Has Fun With The Young Contestants

Riteish Deshmukh, Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit and Jeetendra have fun on the stage with the young contestants of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Lil Champs.