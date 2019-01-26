Anil Kapoor Often Gets Rejected In His Own Production Company When It Comes To Casting!

Anil Kapoor, is one among a few actors in Bollywood, who tried his hand at film production and has been quite successful at it. The Jhakaas actor first gave film production a shot with the 2002 comedy film Badhaai Ho Badhaai in which he also starred. And has since then gone on to produce box office successes such as Aisha, Khoobsurat, Veere Di Wedding, and also produces a critically acclaimed, award winning film, Gandhi, My Father. But Anil Kapoor still finds production a daunting task. Read to find out why!

When asked what he finds more daunting, acting or producing, Anil Kapoor told IANS, "Producing is definitely tough."

The 62 year old actor went on to say that he gets rejected as an actor even in his own company. "Casting is very important... Even in my own company, I do get rejected. As a producer, I am conscious about my casting. So, first comes the content. It's not the other way round that you think about a star or an actor or build content. We make content go for the story and build everything around it."

Anil Kapoor thinks it is very exciting times to be producing 'good content'. His daughter Rhea Kapoor has also followed in his footsteps as a producer. Rhea and Anil's production house Anil Kapoor Films & Communication Network Seven Stories Ltd., have some "exciting content" that they are working on. The actor's latest production venture was 'Selection Day', a Netflix original series about two young brothers, who are raised by their obsessive, strict father to be cricket players. The series stars Ratna Pathak Shah, Mahesh Manjrekar, Rajesh Tailang, and debutantes Yash Dholye and Mohammad Samad as the two brothers.

On the potential of digital platforms taking over cinemas, the actor - producer said, "It is the future and everybody knows it that this is going to be the future, where content will be consumed the maximum... You are your own boss... How much you want to consume, what time you want to consume and there is so much content in various languages, which you can see," he said.

