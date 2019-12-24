Anil Kapoor On Being 63: Salman Khan And I Used To Joke About Overstating Our Age To Look Young

As Anil Kapoor rings in his 63rd birthday on Tuesday, one thing that all his fans question is how he doesn't look his age. While some celebs may get annoyed with this question, Anil says that he is always happy to answer it, and that a lot of effort has gone into looking this way. Anil also revealed that he is not really a birthday party person, and traditionally, his birthday party has been combined with Christmas celebrations.

When Anil was asked if he gets annoyed with the question on him not looking his age, he said, "I am happy to answer it! A lot of hard work has gone behind it, and it doesn't come easy. Every morning, you get up and work towards it. For me, it has always been consistency in my work, relationships, or fitness. I didn't get success or the fitness overnight."

He added that he has invested a lot in his relationships with his family members, his team, and the people around him. According to him, it is all about give and take, and one cannot have a fruitful inning if they don't do that.

Some celebrities tend to hide their age, but not Anil. He shared an inside joke between him and Salman Khan. "As a matter of fact, Salman and I used to always joke 'whatever your age is, usse zyaada bolo, so you look younger'; When you are 45, you should say you are 50! " he said.

For Anil, his birthday has always been a combined celebration of his day and Christmas, because it falls on Christmas eve. Earlier, he used to have small parties but they eventually got bigger. Now he is back to having smaller birthday parties with only close ones around him.

On the work front, Anil will next be seen in Malang, a romantic thriller which also stars Disha Patani, Aditya Roy Kapur and Kunal Khemu. His first look from the film dropped today. is scheduled for release on February 14, 2020.

ALSO READ: Happy Birthday Anil Kapoor: These Rare Photos Of The Actor Are 'Ekdum Jhakaas'!

ALSO READ: Rishi Kapoor's Reaction After Getting An Exclusive Glimpse Of Anil Kapoor's Takht Look: Outstanding!