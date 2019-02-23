Anil Kapoor Says His Kids Sonam And Harshvardhan Kapoor Push Him To Take Risks With Movie Roles

Anil Kapoor's Kids Push Him To Make Bold Choices

Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga was the first mainstream Hindi film to feature lesbian relationship. About being part of such a ground breaking film, Anil Kapoor said, "I am very proud of Sonam [Kapoor]. When she said yes to the film [Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga], it was a big thing. It was an eye opener for me also. Similarly, Harshvardhan Kapoor asked me to do Slumdog Millionaire. So, it is my kids who are pushing me to be a part of such brave movies."

If He Would Ever Choose To Play A Homosexual

He continued and said that he would be completely open to playing a homosexual character if he ever got the chance. "The surrounding and support system is very important. Otherwise, even I would have been doing the same thing. If I don't make such choices and don't do something fresh, it doesn't excite me. My kids are understand and support me. There is a kind of debate and discussion at home which is way forward. There are so many people who are in closet because people consider it abnormal when it is the most normal thing. 100% I would like to do it."

His Wife Sunita's Role In Helping Him Pick Movies

When asked what role his wife Sunita Kapoor plays in helping him select the movies he does, he said, "She gets to know about me signing a film from others; on and off she comes to know, but she is not too much into films and that is perhaps one of the reasons. We discuss films but that is not the main thing. Whose wife does that? For them, it is their daughters and son who are doing great work, and now, my son-in-law is amazing as well. So, everyone else is amazing but me. I am taken for granted. That's why I praise myself at home since no one does."

On Taking Risks With Roles And Movies

"Nowadays, a lot of films are being made on patriotism, social issues, while earlier, only a few movies were made on those issues. People are accepting and liking it. There is a commercial budget to it as well. Earlier, it was too much of a risk to make those movies and hats off to those who did it, whereas today, one can balance it out via digital, theatrical business. You structure the films correctly today and 'live happily ever after'."