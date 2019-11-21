Anil Kapoor Reveals Sonam Kapoor Has Started Cooking Post Marriage; Talks About Anand Ahuja

Anil Kapoor is one of the coolest fathers of B-town. Who can forget how did he dance at Sonam Kapoor's reception party? Nobody! The actor is currently gearing up for his next release, Pagalpanti - a film directed by Anees Bazmee, which also features John Abraham, Pulkit Samrat, Arshad Warsi, Ileana D'Cruz, Urvashi Rautela and Kriti Kharbanda in the lead roles.

While promoting his forthcoming film, Anil spoke to Bombay Times about Sonam and how does it feel when Sonam stays away from her parents' home after marriage. He said, "This Diwali was great. Last year, we were in London and brought in the festival at her new house there. We had a quiet Diwali, as Sriji (Sridevi) had left us that year, so we had a small puja at home."

He further added, "This time, fortunately, Anand and Sonam were here in India, so we had a great party. It was hosted by Sonam and Rhea, so all their friends were there. My wife (Sunita Kapoor) is a great hostess and I feel Sonam and Rhea have taken it from their mother. Sunita and I were there too, but only to see to it that they don't destroy the house (laughs!). When it comes to missing Sonam, yes, we do miss her, especially when she is away in London."

In the same conversation, Anil also revealed a change that he has seen in his daughter post marriage and said that Sonam has started cooking in London. He further added that he has not tried any of her dishes yet, but he has heard that she cooks really good.

Anil Kapoor also spoke about his equation with his son-in-law and said his relationship with Anand is more like a friendship. I am also friendly with Rhea (Kapoor)'s boyfriend Karan (Boolani)," concluded the Race 3 actor.