Anil Kapoor Says He Will Never Forgive AR Rahman & It's Got To Do Something With An Award Ceremony!

Anil Kapoor and AR Rahman made the nation proud when their film, Danny Boyle's Slumdog Millionaire swept awards at the Oscars in 2009. Back then, the music composer-singer created history when he picked up two Academy Awards, for original score and original song "Jai Ho".

Recently, Kapoor and Rahman celebrated 10 years of Slumdog Millionaire's Oscar win where the former revealed how he still holds a grudge against Rahman because he unknowingly made him miss his Golden Globes Winning moment.

AR Rahman was quoted as saying by Indian Express, "Remember the Golden Globes? I was sitting next to Anil and I was so thirsty. He was very kind and said he will get a Sprite for me. By the time he went and got it, I got the award."

To which Anil remarked, "I will never forgive him. I was waiting for him to get an award. An Indian, Rahman sahab going on stage and getting an award but he was thirsty, so I said I will go. There was so much crowd at the bar counter, by the time I was back, he got the award."

However Anil was happy that Rahman more than made up by winning the Oscar, a moment in history that Kapoor was a witness to.

He said, "But then I saw the Oscar which was the cherry on the cake. You don't know what I felt when he went on stage and the song was played. I wish I could break the protocol and start dancing on stage. I had to control myself."

When Rahman was asked by PTI what was his mental space on the eve of the win, the composer said, "Actually nothing. I was just starving to look thin for the ceremony!"

