English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Anil Kpaoor: Not Earned Money Like Other Heroes But I've Solid Goodwill

    By
    |

    Actor Anil Kapoor says in his career of 40 years, he may not have earned money like other actors but has managed to built a 'solid goodwill' in the industry. The actor, who is teaming up with Vidhu Vinod Chopra after over two decades with Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, says his equation with the producer-director has not changed over the years.

    "I've worked with Vinod in two films before and it doesn't feel it has been so many years. We have been in touch with each other, I've attended premier of his films, even if I'm not in them. We have had that bond.

    anil-kpaoor-says-not-earned-money-like-other-heroes-but-i-have-solid-goodwill

    "Like other heroes, may be I haven't earned that much money, nor do I have as much money as Vinod, but my goodwill is solid. So it felt very nice when I heard the story and I am honoured to be a part of it," Anil told reporters.

    The actor and the producer have earlier worked on "Parinda" (1989) and "1942: A Love Story" (1994). Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga also features Sonam Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao and Juhi Chawla.

    Anil said both him and Sonam were waiting to work with each other but none of the scripts were inspiring enough, until they heard "Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga", co-written by Gazal Dhaliwal and director Shelly Chopra. For the Dil Dhadkne Do actor, learning and observing new generation actors is the key to longevity.

    "Sonam teaches me everything. She is so brilliant, honest, full of love, generosity, grace, dignity, intelligence... So I keep taking these things from her. I'm being honest.

    "It is very important to learn from youngsters. When Rajkumar talks, I observe him and learn. I think one of the reasons for my longevity is that I'm a good listener. I listen to people. I listen, I observe and take all the good things," Anil said.

    Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga is scheduled to release on February 1.

    Credits - PTI

    Read more about: anil kapoor sonam kapoor
    Story first published: Tuesday, January 29, 2019, 23:45 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 29, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue