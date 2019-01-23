FYI Sushant! Ankita Lokhande Gives An Example Of Deepika-Ranbir When Asked If Exes Could Be Friends

Ever since Sushant Singh Rajput has wished Ankita Lokhande good luck and praised for her debut, Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi, hush hush suggests that the ex-flames, Sushant and Ankita Lokhande are back on talking terms. During the film promotion, when Ankita was asked if exes could be friends, Ankita told an entertainment portal, "Depends on their history. I won't rule it out, Deepika-Ranbir are a case in point." When asked the same about her and Sushant, she firmly said, "We are not on talking terms."

Ankita was also asked if she will ever work with Sushant Singh Rajput. Like a true professional, Ankita replied, "As an actor, I have no choice. If the script is good I will definitely work with him."

Both Ankita and Sushant have moved on in their lives and doing well! Ankita is currently in a relationship with a businessman named Vicky Jain. She recently confirmed her relationship with him and was quoted as saying, "He is a very nice guy. He is a businessman from Bilaspur. Yes, I am in love and you will get to know about it [marriage] when the time is right."

SO RARE! Aishwarya's UNSEEN Childhood Pictures Playing With Her Brother

She also talked about falling in love again and her marriage plans. "Love is really important for me because I believe in it. I believe in giving love to everyone, including my family, dogs and myself, and not just the person I get married to."

"Relationships are very important because that's the bond you share with someone and that's how love grows between people. Marriage has always been my dream. I have always wanted to get married. But at this point, my priorities have changed. I am really looking forward to more films," said Ankita.

Ankita is all set to wow her fans on the silver screen on this Friday i.e., January 25, 2019. The film also stars Kangana Ranaut.