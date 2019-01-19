Video: Ankita Lokhande Impresses Us With Her Sword Fighting Skills!

Ankita Lokhande is all set to make her debut in Bollywood with Manikarnika, which will release in just a few days. Manikarnika is a movie based on the life of warrior queen Jhansi Laxmibai, when she rebelled against the British Empire. Ankita will be essaying the role of Jhalkari Bai, a trusted aide of Laxmibai (played by Kangana Ranaut), who used to disguise herself as the queen and go into battles. Ankita had to pick up many skills to effectively portray the character on screen, and one of the skills she mastered was sword fighting. Ankita took to her Instgram to share a video of her sword fighting skills on display, and we must say, it is impressive. Check it out!

TV actress turned soon to be Bollywood actress, Ankita Lokhande posted a video of her sword fighting skills on display. Ankita ha to pick up the skill for her role in Manikarnika. Dressed in an orange kurta, black leggings and sporting a pair of snazzy sunglasses, Ankita looks like a cool urban warrior as she battles it out with a man who seems to be her trainer. Check out the video below!

Posting this video, Ankita captioned it, "And the war begins!!#5daystogo #jhalkaribai#manikarnikaon25thjan2019@manikarnikafilm #swordfightingskills" (sic). Manikarnika is set to have a Republic Day release on January 25th, 2019. What better day to pay a tribute to India's most famous warrior queen.

Talking about the similarities between herself and her character Jhalkari Bai, Ankita had told Mumbai Mirror in an interview, "There are some similarities between us. The moment I heard about Jhalkari Bai, I fell in love with her. She was a brave woman and so am I. In fact, I think every woman is brave. Jhalkari was never scared to take a stand and I too take my own decisions. For me, there is no grey. It's either black or white."

MOST READ: Hardik Pandya Snapped At The Airport; Sunny Leone & Hubby Are All Smiles At The Airport