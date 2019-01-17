English
    Ankita Lokhande Opens Up About Ex-BF Sushant Singh Rajput's Comment On Her Manikarnika Picture!

    Sushant Singh Rajput and Ankita Lokhande left their fans disappointed when they broke up in 2016 after being in a relationship for six years. Post their split, the duo maintained cordial equation with each other and stayed away from awkward encounters.

    However recently, the social media got talking when Sushant posted a comment on his ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande's look from her Bollywood debut, Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi. While speaking to Times Now, Ankita finally reacted to the hullaboo over Sushant's comment on her Instagram page.

    Sushant's Comment Which Caught The Attention

    The former lovers recently grabbed headlines when Sushant commented on Ankita's Manikarnika picture. He wrote, "It looks absolutely great Ankita. I'm extremely happy to see this. May God bless with lots of success and happiness."

    Ankita's Reply

    To this, Ankita had replied back, "Thank you Sushant and I wish you the same."

    Ankita Recently Opened Up About Her Ex Beau In An Interview

    The Manikarnika' actress told Times Now, "I think I have always been good to him, he has always been good to me and it's good to appreciate good work. What's wrong in that? So it's nothing more than that. It's just an appreciation from one actor to another actor."

    Ankita Says She Can't Keep Defending Herself

    When quizzed regarding the constant link-ups with Sushant, she said that she can't keep defending herself and answering everyone. She further added, "So I am like theek hai he messaged, even I replied and that's it, end of the story."

    Meanwhile, Ankita Is Currently Dating Vicky Jain

    The actress recently confirmed this in an interview with a leading tabloid and was quoted as saying, "He is a very nice guy. He is a businessman from Bilaspur. Yes, I am in love and you will get to know about it [marriage] when the time is right."

    Story first published: Thursday, January 17, 2019, 14:57 [IST]
