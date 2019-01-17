Ankita Lokhande Reacts To Kangana Ranaut's Interference During Manikarnika Shoot!

Ankita Is All Praises For Kangana

When asked about the perception that Kangana can be interfering, Ankita said, "Everybody has a different point of view. Kangana is an outspoken person, doesn't pretend or act out and even I am like that. So we become bad for some people as we are upfront."

Did Kangana Interfere A Lot?

"She never interfered. She is a sorted and secure person. After the director left she added few more scenes of mine in the film," she added.

Ankita Also Talked About Making Her Debut With Manikarnika

Ankita said her movie debut happened later than she had planned because she never found the right script until producer Kamal Jain approached her with Manikarnika.

"I had not planned that I will enter Bollywood now. I wanted to do films for a long time... But there was always a confusion in my head, a second thought about every script. So it took a long time for me to reach here," said Ankita.

Ankita Lokhande Says She Never Lost Faith.

Ankita, who rose to fame with her debut daily soap Pavitra Rishta, is playing Jhalkaribai, a warrior in Rani Laxmibai's army.

"I was confident that there will be a way out. I was sure that nothing can go wrong with my debut film. I did feel bad that it went through so many ups and downs. We have been working on this film for two years. It was essential to think positive when such things were happening," Ankita told PTI.