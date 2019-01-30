Ankita Lokhande Reacts To Manikarnika Row, Here's What She Had To Say About Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut Is Talented & Disciplined, Says Ankita Lokhande

"She has been disciplined and very talented at whatever she has done. I wish her all the best for everything she does in her life and I just know one thing, whatever she has done till now, she has made her own mark. I am sure she will make a mark for herself as a director too," said Ankita Lokhande to PTI.

As A Director, Kangana Ranaut Was Too Good!

"As a director, she was fantastic. It was her debut as a director and she was directing a debutante. So, it was good," Ankita Lokhande summed it up.

Now that Ankita Lokhande had a fantastic Bollywood debut in Manikarnika, we're sure that other film-makers will open up and offer her roles and she might stay put in the film industry. She's got what it takes to make it big!

Despite all the mudslinging, Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi is doing really well at the box office and has collected Rs 52.40 Crores at the box office in just 5 days of its release. This really shows the star power, mettle and the talent of Kangana Ranaut.