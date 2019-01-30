English
    Ankita Lokhande Reacts To Manikarnika Row, Here's What She Had To Say About Kangana Ranaut

    Manikarnika: Ankita Lokhande SUPPORTS Kangana Ranaut over Krish Allegations | FilmiBeat

    Kangana Ranaut starrer Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi is surrounded by controversy right from the day it went on the floors and they've not died down even after 5 days of its release. Director Krish accused Kangana Ranaut of making extensive changes to the film and even writer Apurva Asrani called Kangana Ranaut "insecure" and someone who can run a "vicious smear campaign". However, Ankita Lokhande was asked to comment about the controversy and here's what she has to say about her co-star Kangana Ranaut.

    Kangana Ranaut Is Talented & Disciplined, Says Ankita Lokhande

    "She has been disciplined and very talented at whatever she has done. I wish her all the best for everything she does in her life and I just know one thing, whatever she has done till now, she has made her own mark. I am sure she will make a mark for herself as a director too," said Ankita Lokhande to PTI.

    As A Director, Kangana Ranaut Was Too Good!

    "As a director, she was fantastic. It was her debut as a director and she was directing a debutante. So, it was good," Ankita Lokhande summed it up.

    Ankita Lokhande

    Now that Ankita Lokhande had a fantastic Bollywood debut in Manikarnika, we're sure that other film-makers will open up and offer her roles and she might stay put in the film industry. She's got what it takes to make it big!

    Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi

    Despite all the mudslinging, Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi is doing really well at the box office and has collected Rs 52.40 Crores at the box office in just 5 days of its release. This really shows the star power, mettle and the talent of Kangana Ranaut.

    Story first published: Wednesday, January 30, 2019, 13:32 [IST]
