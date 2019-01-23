Ankita Lokhande Will Share Screen Space With Ex-Boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput On One Condition

Television superstar Ankita Lokhande is all set to make her big Bollywod debut this Friday with Manikarnika: Queen Of Jhansi. The actress's images and clips essaying the role of Jhalkari Bai is giving everyone goose bumps, and now we can hardly wait to watch her on screen. However, her fans would really like to know if Ankita would share screen space with her ex-boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput again. Read on to find out what Ankita said when she was recently asked this question.

Ankita Lokhande and Sushant Singh Rajput began seeing each other on the sets of the TV series, Pavitra Rishta, but they called off their long relationship in 2016. Now that Ankita is set to begin her Bollywood career and Sushant is already making strides in the industry, her fans would be curious to know if she would ever work with Sushant again. When Times of India quizzed her about this, Ankita said, "As an actor, I have no choice. If the script is good I will definitely work with him." That's a sign of a mature actor right there!

Commenting on Ankita's first look as Jhalkari Bai from Manikarnika, Sushant had earlier said, "It looks absolutely great Ankita. I'm extremely happy to see this. May god bless with lots of success and happiness."

The actress went on to talk about the shift from working for TV to working on movies. "The only thing that has changed for me is the camera. Everything else is the same. Hard work toh shayad TV par zyaada tha. We used to shoot daily with no time limits. I have worked for 128 hours (a week) continuously for TV. Here in the movies, it's a 12-hour shift, you get time to prepare," she said.

Ankita is all ready to kick start her career in films but she feels TV is her home. "I have given six years of my life to TV and now I want to give time to films. Also, TV is my home and I can go back any time," she said.

