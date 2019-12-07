Anshula Kapoor Praises Arjun Kapoor’s Panipat Performance: ‘You Embody Sadashiv Rao’s Courage’

Ashutosh Gowarikar's 'Panipat' hit theatres yesterday, and audiences are enchanted by this period drama based on the Third Battle of Panipat. The film stars Arjun Kapoor as Sadashiv Rao, commander of the Maratha army, Kriti Sanon as Parvati Bai, wife of Sadashiv Rao, and Sanjay Dutt as Afghani invader Ahmed Shah Abdali.

The doting sister that she is, Anshula Kapoor took to her social media to shower praises on Arjun for his performance in the film. In a touching note, she wrote that Arjun embodies the Maratha values of courage, integrity, duty and strength.

Sharing an image of Arjun Kapoor's poster from Panipat, Anshula wrote, "I've seen you work your hardest this past year and I am so, so proud of you & your transformation into the character of Sadashiv Rao. This is a story of his & the Marathas courage, integrity, duty, and strength. You embody this and so much more. I am in awe of Sadashiv bhau," (sic).

Anshula gushed over Kriti's performance as Parvati Bai, writing, "@kritisanon you light up the screen & just with your expressions you have the ability to tell us everything we need to know and feel. I cried when you did, my heart sang when yours was happy. I had goosebumps when you fought back. I cannot think of anyone else who could do justice to Parvati bai like you have," (sic).

Finally, she thanked director Ashutosh for bringing this story of Maratha valor to life. She wrote that is a story which needed to be told, and there is no one who could have done it the way he did.

Panipat also sees wonderful performances by Mohnish Bahl, Zeenat Aman and Padmini Kolhapure in lead roles.

