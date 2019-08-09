Anupam Kher: If A Biopic Is Made On Me, It Will Be The Biggest Blockbuster

Anupam Kher is a respected actor in the Hindi film industry. He shines through in every film he works in. But his journey has not been without its fair of struggles, as he recounts in his autobiography. That's right! Anupam has penned an autobiography titled, 'Lessons Life Taught Me Unknowingly' in which he takes readers through his life journey. When asked how he would feel if a biopic was made on him, this is how Anupam answered.

In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, veteran actor Anupam Kher was asked if would like a film to be made on him. He answered, "I feel it will be the biggest blockbuster (laughs). But I haven't thought about it. I feel a biopic has to be inspirational and my life is full of drama, romance, comedy, failure, motivation, success and failure again followed by success. I've lived and continue to live my fully."

Anupam is keen on playing himself in his biopic, if it were to be made. He said, "Whenever it gets made, I hope it will be a guide on how to deal with failure, sadness and depression. As for the actor, I'll have to think about it. I played a 65-year-old guy at 28 (in Saaranash), so I can play myself from the point when my film career started. We just have to find a younger Anupam (laughs)."

Anupam was last seen in The Accidental Prime Minister, which was based on former PM Manmohan Singh. He received much praise for his performance but the film itself did not do well, both among critics as well as audiences. Anupam is currently in New York, shooting for the second season the American TV show New Amsterdam.