Anupam Kher: If A Biopic Is Made On Me, It Will Be The Biggest Blockbuster

Anupam Kher is a respected actor in the Hindi film industry. He shines in every film he works on. But his journey has not been without its fair of struggles, as he recounts in his autobiography. That's right! Anupam has penned an autobiography titled, 'Lessons Life Taught Me Unknowingly' in which he takes readers through his life journey. When asked how he would feel if a biopic was made on him, this is how Anupam answered.

In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Kher said, "I feel it will be the biggest blockbuster (laughs). But I haven't thought about it. I feel a biopic has to be inspirational and my life is full of drama, romance, comedy, failure, motivation, success and failure again followed by success. I've lived and continue to live my fully."

Anupam is keen on playing himself in his biopic, if it were to be made. He said, "Whenever it gets made, I hope it will be a guide on how to deal with failure, sadness and depression. As for the actor, I'll have to think about it. I played a 65-year-old guy at 28 (in Saaranash), so I can play myself from the point when my film career started. We just have to find a younger Anupam (laughs)."

Anupam was last seen in One Day: Justice Delivered, which didn't do well at the box office. The veteran actor is currently in New York, shooting for the second season of the American TV show, New Amsterdam.