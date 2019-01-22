Anupam Kher Offends Vicky Kaushal’s Fans; Gets Trolled Over His Review On Uri: The Surgical Strike

It seems the recent tweet of Anupam Kher has not gone well with the netizen. Anupam Kher's The Accidental Prime Minister got clashed with Vicky Kaushal's Uri and what happened next is known to all - Uri emerged as a true winner! Just like us, Anupam Kher is also bowled over by Vicky Kaushal's performance and while praising the actor, he tweeted, "Dear @vickykaushal09 ! Welcome to the 'actors' world. You are FANTASTIC in #UriTheSurgicalStrike. Real, gutsy and a performer. Remember!! You are your own competition. The more difficult you make your jo, the more you will explore it. Love and best wishes always."

Soon after his tweet, Netizen poked fun at Anupam Kher and reminded him that Vicky Kaushal has been an amazing actor since his debut, Masaan. Read on to know, how netizen reacted to his tweet..

A Thousand Thoughts @1000_Thoughts: "Welcome?? Have you watched or heard of Masaan, Raman Raghav, Raazi, Sanju?" [sic]

Moujhuri Guha @Megha25: "Vicky Kaushal has always been an amazing actor. Since the 1st act." [sic]

shalini gupta @gshaloo: "#UriTheSurgicalStrike has given @vickykaushal09 stardom but he is class apart in all the movies he has done so far .. watch #Sanju, #raazi, #lovepersquarefeet and #Masan.. he is like a breath of fresh air, as non challant as @ajaydevgn." [sic]

Rahulraj @Rahulraj012: "@vickykaushal09 entered the so called 'actor' with Masaan itself. His acting prowess needs no introduction. Manmarziyan, Masaan, Sanju - He was beyond fantastic in all these." [sic]

santosh shreemale @sshreemale: "Sir it was a bad strategy to release Accidental Prime Minister along with uri on same day." [sic]

Munesh Yadav @95MuneshYadav: "The accidental Prime Minister..1000 cr ki Club me shamil ho gyi hai..@AnupamPKher sahab😂😂😂 lol flop movie😂😂 ye public hai sab jaanti hai😊😊." [sic]

Shruti Shembekar @shrutzpa: "Yeahh!! Seriously! Anupam Kher is the other name of self praise!" [sic]

Suneet Garg @suneet7954: "Anupam - you must learn from Vicky to respect the Charatcter you play. At least have some respect for the education level of the character you are playing." [sic]

What's you take on this entire fiasco?