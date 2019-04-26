Anupam Kher: Opposition Parties In India Lack Vision, Don't Have A Blueprint For The Future Of India

Noted Bollywood actor Anupam Kher Thursday said the opposition's agenda was only to remove Prime Minister Narendra Modi from office and it does not talk about its blueprint or vision for the country. Exuding confidence in Modi's leadership, he said that under the prime minister the country was moving forward.

"I have been living in America for the past nine months but I can see from social media and also sense that there is a wave in the prime minister's favour," said the actor, who accompanied his wife Kirron Kher for filing of nomination papers from the Chandigarh constituency.

"Unfortunately, there is not much credibility with the other people (the opposition) except that they only talk about removing Mr Modi... They don't talk about what is their blueprint, what is their vision about India. They don't talk about what needs to be done or what they think they will do, rather their agenda is limited to removing Modi," he told PTI.

He said there was a difference between a doer and criticiser and everybody wants a doer in this era. "Fine, in a democratic country you have the opposition but they need to give a (vision) of the road ahead," the actor said. About his MP wife, Kher said she has done remarkable work in five years. "She left her family and home in Mumbai and settled here for last four-and-a-half years..the party has given her a second chance on the basis of her work," he said.

Kirron Kher has been pitted against former Union minister and Congress leader Pawan Kumar Bansal and AAP's Harmohan Dhawan. Earlier in the day, the BJP MP held a roadshow, which was attended by Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat, Haryana minister Capt Abhimanyu and city BJP president Sanjay Tandon.

(PTI News)