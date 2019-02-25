Anupam Kher & Paresh Rawal BAT For Kangana Ranaut; Defend Her ‘Trolled’ Horse Riding Scene

While B-town industry has completely ignored Kangana Ranaut and her film, Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi, Bollywood actors Anupam Kher and Paresh Rawal come out in the support of Kangana. It all happened when a 'behind the scene' horse-riding scene from Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi surfaced online and fans have been constantly trolling Kangana for the same.

Anupam Kher slammed the troller and wrote, "How much venom this man has against a self made actress #KanganaRanaut!! This is called 'acting' idiot. Actors all over the world do that. That is their job. She will be remembered for decades for her hard work in movies. While you got your fifteen minute fame by using her name." [sic]

Paresh Rawal also re-tweeted his tweet and wrote, "According to these dimwits and pinheads they believe that superman and Batman in Hollywood films are actually flying and it's not some camera trick or CG effects ...!"

Earlier, Kangana's sister, Rangoli Chandel also slammed a troller for mocking at Kangana's horse-riding scene and had tweeted, "How else do you take close up on a galloping horse, this is called a mechanical horse and used in movies like Gladiator, The last Samurai, Brave heart and Manikarnika ... only for the close ups ....dumb people get excited to see technology... Dumbos."

Manikarnika is based on the life journey of warrior queen Rani Laxmibai. The film also stars Ankita Lokhande, Atul Kulkarni, Jisshu Sengupta, Suresh Oberoi and Danny Denzongpa.