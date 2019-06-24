English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Actor Anupam Kher Pens Autobiography, To Hit Stands In August

    By
    |

    Bollywood actor Anupam Kher is coming out with his autobiography, Lessons Life Taught Me Unknowingly that is set to hit stands on August 5. Publishers Penguin Random House said the book will be an extraordinary, riveting and no-holds-barred saga in which Kher will make some behind-the-scenes revelations, and share anecdotes and rare nuggets from his life and the lessons it taught him.

    "Anupam Kher's life story is nothing short of a grand masala box office hit," publishers said in a statement on Monday.

    anupam-kher-pens-autobiography-to-hit-stands-in-august

    Kher, one of the most prolific actors in the Indian film industry, has over 530 films in several languages, both in India and the West, 100 plays and numerous TV shows to his credit. He is a winner of two National awards, eight Filmfare awards and a BAFTA nomination. He is also a recipient of the Padma Shree and Padma Bhushan awards.

    The 64-year-old actor started his career with films such as Saaransh and Daddy in India, and went on to feature in mainstream Hollywood films such as Silver Linings Playbook, Hotel Mumbai, The Big Sick and The Family Man and has worked with directors such as Ang Lee, David O. Russell, Woody Allen, Gurinder Chadha and Lana and Lilly Wachowski.

    Kher also has a best-selling book in his kitty. The Best Thing about You Is You! has been translated in six languages and is in its 22nd reprint.

    Presently, the actor shuttles between Mumbai and New York where he is one of the lead actors on the recently premiered hit TV show 'New Amsterdam' on NBC Entertainment Channel.

    The book is expected to offer a kaleidoscopic peep into the life and times of the actor and the entertainer that Kher is.

    "He has always been distinct and offbeat. His autobiography is, too... For it is not just another chronological account of his life. It is, in fact, also peppered with incredible life lessons that are bound to resonate with every aspiring artiste and, most of all, the common man," Penguin added.

    More ANUPAM KHER News

    Read more about: anupam kher
    Story first published: Monday, June 24, 2019, 17:10 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 24, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue