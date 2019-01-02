English
Anupam Kher Questions YouTube After The Trailer Of 'The Accidental Prime Minister' Goes Missing!

    Ever since the trailer of Anupam Kher's 'The Accidental Prime Minister' released online, it has been attracting controversies one after the other. Meanwhile, the actor recently pointed that the film's trailer is not easily available on YouTube.

    anupam kher

    Kher who essays the role of former PM Manmohan Singh in the film tweeted, "Dear YouTube, I am getting messages and calls that in parts of our country if you type, trailer of 'The Accidental Prime Minister', it is either not appearing or at 50th position. We were trending at No. 1 yesterday. Please help."

    If one searches for the trailer of "The Accidental Prime Minister" on YouTube, the user ends up getting Anupam's interviews regarding the film instead on the trailer. Ever since the release of the film's trailer, the project has been dogged by controversies.

    Satyajeet Tambe Patil, President of the Maharashtra State Youth Congress, sent a letter to the producer of the film demanding a special screening before it is released. He raised objections to "incorrect presentation of the facts" in the film.

    At the trailer launch of the movie, Anupam Kher had said, "The biggest challenge for me was the voice. It is the most difficult role I have ever done because everyone knows Manmohan Singh very well." He added that he prepped very hard for the role, watched videos of the ex-PM for hours, and even meditated for the role."

    Also featuring actors Akshaye Khanna as Sanjaya Baru and Divya Seth Shah as Manmohan Singh's wife Gursharan Kaur, the film is scheduled to release on 11th January, 2019.

    (Inputs From IANS)

    Story first published: Wednesday, January 2, 2019, 16:42 [IST]
