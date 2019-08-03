Anupam Kher, Riteish Deshmukh & Genelia D’Souza Get Together With Rishi & Neetu Kapoor In New York!

Rishi Kapoor, who has been battling cancer, has been living in New York City for almost a year now for his treatment. The Mulk actor is eager to comeback to India as he is terribly home sick. Many Bollywood celebrities such as his son Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and others have been visiting Rishi in New York to surround him with the warmth of home. Recently, celebs Anupam Kher, Genelia D'Souza and Riteish Deshmukh also caught up with Rishi, and Neetu Kapoor took to her Instagram to share a pic of the lovely get-together.

Starting with exciting news that Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor will be coming back to India soon, Neetu wrote that they were happy to celebrate that with Genelia D'Souza, Riteish Deshmukh, and Anupam Kher. She wrote, "Since our countdown has started the best way to celebrate was with ghar ka desi khana with the lovly strong n inspiring Genelia Ritesh and Hamara apna ( now he is family)Anupam." (sic)

Anupam too took to his Instagram to share a picture of their get-together, writing, "My dearest @geneliad and @Riteishd !! It was so so wonderful to meet you both in NY. You are one of my favourite couples in the film industry. Your stories of strength were so heart touching & inspirational. May God give you & your family all the happiness in the world. Love." (sic)

Rishi Kapoor is expected to return to Mumbai in September, in time to ring in his 67th birthday. In an interview with Mumbai Mirror, he told, "Yes, I am trying to return by August-end, depending on what the doctors at the hospital say. I have recovered well and I am feeling good. Must be 100% fit by the time I am back."

