      Anupam Kher's ‘Fan Moment' With Amitabh Bachchan

      Anupam Kher, who took part in the Diwali party hosted by megastar Amitabh Bachchan had an absolute fan moment with Big B during the event. The actor took to Instagram and expressed his excitement by posting a picture, in which he can be seen sharing a lighter moment with Amitabh.

      "Thank you dearest @amitabhbachchan ji and Jaya ji for a loving and grand Diwali Party. Had a blast. Met so many friends under one beautiful roof. Have been in NYC so didn't realise I had missed my colleagues this much. So many affectionate hugs warmed my heart. Jai Ho. #FanMoment," (sic) he captioned the photograph.

      For the first time since two years, the Bachchan family hosted a Diwali party this year. Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan's photos as hosts in 'Jalsa', Mumbai, went viral on social media.

      For the past two years, Amitabh and his family did not host the annual party. His daughter-in-law and actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's father died in 2017, and his daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda's father-in-law died in 2018.

      It was speculated earlier that Amitabh would not be hosting a party this year as well, owing to his illness. However, the 77-year-old star is back on the sets of 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' already, and seems to be in good health.

      On the work front, Anupam Kher will be seen in 'Hotel Mumbai', which will be about the 26/11 terror attack at Mumbai's iconic Taj Mahal Palace Hotel in 2008. Apart from Anupam Kher, the film stars Dev Patel and Hollywood actor Armie Hammer and has been directed by Anthony Maras. The movie is set to hit the screens in India on November 29.

      Big B on the other hand, currently has four more films lined up - Shoojit Sircar's 'Gulabo Sitabo', Nagraj Manjule's 'Jhund', Rumi Jaffery's 'Chehre' and Ayan Mukerji's 'Brahmastra'.

