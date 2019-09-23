English
    Anupam Kher To Rishi Kapoor: Bollywood Hails PM Narendra Modi's 'Howdy Modi' Event in USA

    The 'Howdy Modi' mega-event in Houston, US, received wishes from the Bollywood industry. In an elaborate show of healthy relationship and shared vision, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump were in the limelight on Sunday. The two leaders vowed to fight terrorism while mounting praise on each other's achievements.

    The Bollywood fraternity took to social media and congratulated Modi. Veteran Anupam Kher wrote on Twitter, "Howdy Houston! How's the josh"..High Sir!". He wrote a series of tweets which clearly shows his enthusiasm. "Houston mein Josh Kamaal ka hai!!! #HowdyModi Zindabad," he tweeted. He also wrote, "Everything about #HowdyModi was SPECTACULAR. Never have I seen such bonding between two countries. Reaction & cheering of the crowd of 50000 Indians in Houston was emotional & historical. And Hon. Prime Minister @narendramodi ji!! You are a real ROCKSTAR. Bravo. Jai Ho!"

    Actor Rishi Kapoor, who returned to India a couple of weeks back from the US after getting treated for his cancer, hailed both leaders on Twitter. "#howdymodi "Go Modi" - "Go Trump" - Houston, US. Proud of our being. Proud of the community. Proud of India," he wrote.

    Actor Randeep Hooda also tweeted, "Proud to be an #Indian all over again .. #IndiansAroundTheWorld are a great contributing community to all countries they adopt as home. #HowdyModi."

    Singer Adnan Sami cheered Modi on Twitter. He wrote, "This is called the ultimate. F*** You" moment! #RockStar #ProudMoment #HowdyModi #ModiInHouston #POTUS." Notably, he gave up his Pakistani citizenship to settle down in India.

    Tens of thousands of Indian-Americans were crammed in a stadium in Houston on Sunday for the rally with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump. It was an infrequent mass show of support for a foreign leader in the US.

