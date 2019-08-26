English
    Anupam Kher's Wedding Anniversary Post For Wife Kirron Kher Is Some SOLID Relationship Goals!

    Anupam Kher and his wife Kirron Kher complete 34 years of blissful marriage today. The veteran actor took to his Instagram page to wish his better half in the most adorable way possible.

    Kher shared a throwback picture from their wedding album and wrote that it still feels like yesterday even though they have completed 34 years of togetherness.

    He posted this picture from their wedding day and captioned it as, "Dearest Kirron!!! Happy 34th wedding anniversary!! Bahut lamba waqt zindagi ka saath mei tay kiya hai humne. 34 saal guzar gaye lekin lagta hai Jaise kal ki he baat hai. I have loved the lived quality of our lives together. सालगिरह मुबारक।😍 @kirronkhermp #Pushkar #Dulari #Raju." (sic)

    In the picture, we see a coy Kirron as a bride with her groom Anupam by her side. The newlyweds are surrounded by his family, including his parents Pushkarnath and Dulari Kher and his brother Raju.

    Before tying the knot with Anupam Kher in 1985, Kirron was married to businessman Gautam Berry from 1979 to 1984. The actress has a son- actor Sikander Kher from her first marriage.

    Meanwhile, Anupam Kher recently unveiled his autobiography titled, 'Lessons Life Taught Me, Unknowingly' in the presence of Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor in New York.

    Story first published: Monday, August 26, 2019, 12:28 [IST]
