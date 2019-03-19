Anurag Kashyap Brings Out A New Side Of Me As An Artiste: Vicky Kaushal

Vicky Kaushal and Anurag Kashyap have worked together in movies like 'Manmarziyaan' and 'Raman Raghav 2.0'. The actor has time and again mentioned that Anurag is one of his favourites. In a recent interview to a leading daily, Vicky revealed that he wants to work with Anurag every three years.

Talking about the director, Vicky said, "I am able to explore a new side of me every time I work with Anurag. In fact, I want to work with him every three years, because with him, I shed all my dead cells as an actor and that keeps me going for another three years. He brings out a new side of me as an artiste. And it happens organically.''

The Uri actor further added, ''Yeah, he knows my pulse as a person, but it hasn't been a disadvantage so far. He knows what I am thinking, he tells me what to think, but never directs me in a scene. He leaves it to me and he knows what I can do; he knows my true potential. He has seen me grow and got me into the industry. I had led a protected childhood. The first time I travelled independently as an adult was as Anurag's assistant for 'Gangs Of Wasseypur'. That trip to Banaras changed the course of my life."

In an earlier interview too, Vicky had told a leading web portal, ''Anurag is the only director, if you go prepared it will work against you as an actor. You have to just surrender to him. He gets the scene in his head only after reaching the sets and you can't visualise the way he is visualising a scene. So that makes you spontaneous on toes.''

On a related note, Vicky is very excited about his role in Karan Johar's next movie, Takht, "Whenever people asked me my dream role, I said I would love to do a period film at some point. Be a part of that world that doesn't exist. It is happening with Takht.''

When asked if he is playing a negative character in the film, Vicky said, "I am not committing that. All I can say is that it is about two warring brothers and the Mughal dynasty. It is about relationships, power, politics, love, deceit and betrayal. Takht will take lot of time and in between, I am discussing more films which will be announced soon."

