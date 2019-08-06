Anurag Kashyap Expresses Concern Over Government’s Method Of Scrapping Article 370

The revocation of Article 370 by the government has garnered mixed reactions from Bollywood celebs. While some like Kangana Ranaut, Anupam Kher, and Pooja Bedi lauded the government's resolve to do somehing about the Kashmir issue, others like Dia Mirza, Richa Chaddha, Zaira Wasim prayed for the people of Jammu & Kashmir, hoping that this decision will be executed as sensibly and peacefully as possible. Some others, such as Anurag Kashyap, are critical of the way the government decided to scrap the Article. Read what Anurag tweeted.

Many have raised questions over the legality of the method that the central government used to revoke Article 370. Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap too expressed concern over this. He tweeted, "You know what is scary , that One Man thinks that he knows exactly what's the right thing to do for the benefit of 1,200,000,000 people and has the access to the power to execute it."

Anurag added, "Article 370 ya 35A, iske baare mein main zyada nahi keh sakta. Iska implication, history, ya facts main abhi bhi samjha nahi hoon. Kabhi lagta hai jaana chahiye tha, kabhi lagta hai kyu gaya. Na main Kashmiri Musalman hoon, na main Kashmiri Pandit. Mera Kashmiri dost kehta hai Kashmir ki kahaani Rashomon ki tarah hai. (Article 370 or 35A, I cannot speak much on them. Their implication, history or facts - I still haven't understood them. At times it feels it should have been scrapped, at times it feels why was it scrapped. Neither am I a Kashmiri Muslim, nor am I a Kashmiri Pandit. My Kashmiri friend tells me that the story of Kashmir is like Rashomon.)"

The filmmakers concluded by writing, "Kain pehlu hai Kashmir ke. Sabhi sahi aur sabhi galat. Bas itna jaanta hoon ki jis tareeke se yeh sab hua, sahi nahi tha. (There are several aspects to Kashmir. All of them are correct, all of them are wrong. All I know is that the way all of this happened, is not correct.)."

Article 370 या 35A, के बारे में में ज़्यादा नहीं कह सकता । इसका implication, history, या facts मैं अभी भी समझा नहीं हूँ । कभी लगता है जाना चाहिए था , कभी लगता है क्यों गया ।ना मैं कश्मीरी मुसलमान हूँ ना कश्मीरी पंडित ।मेरा कश्मीरी दोस्त कहता है कश्मीर की कहानी Roshomon की तरह है — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) August 5, 2019

