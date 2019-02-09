Anurag Kashyap’s Film ‘Womaniya’ Starring Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar Gets New Title

Anurag Kashyap's much talked about movie, 'Womaniya' starring Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar, has been renamed 'Saand Ki Aankh' due to a title dispute. Anurag Kashyap and producer Pritish Nandy have been in a legal tussle over the title. Anurag, who owned the intellectual property rights for the title 'Womaniya' for his song from Gangs of Wasseypur, could not register the title since it had already been registered under Pritish Nandy Communications Ltd. It was reported that Anurag had to pay a sum of Rs. 1 Crore to Pritish Nandy Communications to claim legal rights of the title. But Anurag has decided that he won't and has gone with another name.

Anurag took to Twitter to inform about the title change of his movie. He tweeted, "So we have decided to not pay the extortion sum of 1 crore to @PritishNandy. He can sit on the title and warm it and hope for it to hatch into something worthwhile for his company for once."

"while we go ahead with what @taapsee @bhumipednekar @tushar1307 @nidhiparmar @RelianceEnt @prakashjha27 @ItsVineetSingh @realshooterdadi @shooterdadi want the film to be .."SAAND KI AANKH". I am sorry that i had faith in Mr. Nandy." (sic) he added.

Earlier, when asked about the legal conflict, Anurag had told Mumbai Mirror, "I don't even know if it's legal to do this. It's like encroaching on someone's property, then asking for an obscene amount of money to get off it. We have been politely requesting Nandy for the title for a very long time and have even consulted lawyers on the matter. We've been told that no one can hoard a title. But to get a censor certificate, the producers' association has to register the title which makes the law contradictory."

The movie had faced many delays reportedly due to monetary concerns, but Anurag had dismissed those reports. A source had quoted to a leading tabloid, "Taapsee and Bhumi were to prep for a month, following which the film was to be shot in Uttar Pradesh. The movie required antique weapons that were proving to be expensive. The makers were breaching the budget. Also, given the indefinite delay, the actors eventually moved on to other projects. It will be tough to reschedule their dates now."

But Anurag Kashyap has finally kick started the shooting of the film. The movie is based on the world's oldest sharpshooters Chandro and Prakashi Tomar. The movie will be a directorial debut for writer Tushar Hiranandani.

MOST READ: Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna And Sonam Kapoor Celebrate One Year Of Padman In THIS Way!