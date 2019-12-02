Anurag Kashyap Has Three Biggies In His Pocket After 'Ghost Stories'

India's prolific movie director Anurag Kashyap has multiple projects lined up in his bag. Kashyap, who has completed his segment in the anthology 'Ghost stories', is waiting for its premiere. 'Ghost stories' will stream on Netflix from January 1, 2020.

After 'Ghost stories', Anurag Kashyap is busy working on various projects. He has recently revealed details about his next feature film, 'Project 10'. Set in India and the UK, the film is a young love story starring several newcomers in the lead. Produced by Good Bad Films, the film casts Alaia F, who is all set to make her debut in 'Jawani Janeman', which has Saif Ali Khan in the lead. Kashyap had completed the UK schedule of the film, this summer.

Kashyap is also waiting for the release of his Netflix flick 'Choked', which he describes as a love story in marriage, set against some happenings in India.

Anurag is also a part of the web series 'Maximum City'. Produced by Ashok Amritraj's Hyde Park Entertainment, the series is an adaptation of the novel of the same name. Based on Suketu Mehta's best-selling book 'Maximum City', the series will be directed by Kashyap.

Regarding his upcoming release 'Ghost stories', the director revealed that his segment revolves around the beliefs and trauma associated with pregnancy. He said that it will be creepy and deals with anxiety and the fear of miscarriage.

Kashyap who had directed a segment in Netflix's anthology 'Lust Stories' and several episodes of the popular Netflix series 'Sacred Games' has always been supportive of over the top (OTT) platforms. He feels that OTT has equalised things for actors and writers.