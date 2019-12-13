    Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Anurag Kashyap On ‘Kabir Singh’: Says It Represents 75-80% Of Urban India

      By
      |

      Director Anurag Kashyap is considered to be one of India's finest filmmakers. Kashyap attended the launch of Audible Suno, an audio show platform, in which he has directed 'Thriller factory'. 'Thriller Factory' revolves around crime-stories of the country's best pulp fiction.

      The crime-stories episodes are voiced by Tabu, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and other Bollywood stars.

      While speaking at the launch, Kashyap expressed his opinion about controversies surrounding movies. He stated that the movie 'Kabir Singh' represents more than 75 to 80 per cent of urban India. Anurag feels it is better to make people uncomfortable rather than staying politically right in cinema.

      "The first thing is, it's up to you whether you want to take it on or not. If I disagree with something, if I don't consider cinema of a kind cinema at all, I can't say it cannot exist. I can't enforce that. We can all co-exist," Anurag Kashyap told PTI. (sic)

      Anurag Kashyap

      He added, "Like there were a lot of controversies around 'Kabir Singh'. Everybody can make any film and should make any film, should represent all kinds of people. 'Kabir Singh' does represent more than 75-80 per cent of urban India. Why not put it out? If I disagree with it, I won't see it. But sometimes it's necessary to see ourselves. Being politically correct all the time doesn't help. India as a country, for 75 years, has made films with positive messages, all love stories with happy endings. Where has it brought us? It is very important to make people uncomfortable sometimes."

      kabir singh

      Kashyap feels artists are always attracted to everything forbidden. "When you're told as a kid by your mother not to touch something, you go and touch exactly that. So the human curiosity, for actors and everyone, takes them to things which are forbidden. I'm forever attracted and in love with what is forbidden," he said.

      Anurag is currently working on multiple projects such as 'Project 10', 'Choked' and 'Maximum City'. He is also awaiting the release of 'Ghost Stories', a horror-anthology in which Anurag has directed one of the four segments. 'Ghost Stories' will stream on Netflix from January 1, 2020.

      Also Read:

      Anurag Kashyap Has Three Biggies In His Pocket After 'Ghost Stories'

      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue