Anurag Kashyap Quits Twitter After His Daughter & Family Receive Threats: Read His Final Tweets

Anurag Kashyap is one of those people who has always shared his opinions freely. More than that, he is a filmmaker who has always placed enormous value on free speech. So, when he announced that he is quitting Twitter because his family has been receiving threats, this not only came as a shock but we also felt a big disappointment in the state of affairs regarding free speech in the country. Read further to know what Anurag's final two tweets were.

Announcing his decision to quit social media on August 10, Anurag Kashyap wrote, "When your parents start to get calls and your daughter gets online threats then you know no one wants to talk. There is going to be no reason or rationale. Thugs will rule and thuggery will be the new way of life. Congratulations everyone on this new India and hope you thrive." (sic)

Another tweet read, "When I won't be allowed to speak my mind without fear, I would rather not speak at all." (sic)

Recently, Anurag was one of the 49 public personalities who wrote an open letter about the increasing rate of hate crimes in the country. According to Firstpost, the filmmaker began receiving death threats since then, and nine of the signatories had criminal cases registered against them.

Anurag explained his decision to quit Twitter to the publication, and said, "When threats go beyond the online [world] and reach your family, it's time to call it off. I wish the best to this country and people, and everyone celebrating this new India. Unko mubarak ho. I will go be an ostrich and bury my head in the sand and do my work."

