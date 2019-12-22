Anurag Kashyap Reveals Cinema Was Created For Crime Genre; Says He Sees Crime As A Fun Genre

Director Anurag Kashyap is one of the sought-after directors of Bollywood industry. He has directed films such as Black Friday, Dev D, Ugly, Gangs of Wasseypur series and Raman Raghav 2.0. His recent flick Manmarziyaan opened up to good box-office collections, and he was praised for his contemporary take on love story. Taapsee's performance as a strong independent but confused woman, earned her much appreciations.

Talking about what a 'Great Cinema' is to him, Anurag Kashyap told PTI, "Cinema was created for crime genre. All great cinema is crime genre. Look at the list of top 100 films, the top 10 would be crime. It's a very cinematic genre."

He revealed that, from his childhood he has been fascinated by the crime genre. "I have been fascinated with the genre since childhood. I have grown up reading 'Manohar Kahaniya'. I read everything of Ved Prakash Sharma, Surender Mohan Pathak inside out by the time I was 14. I see crime as a fun genre. I love the small town pulpiness of it," Anurag told PTI.

Kashyap feels that Bollywood has rarely delivered 'pulpy crime stories', the ones which are told with 'so much glee', the kind which was made by director Vijay Anand. Kashyap said he 'accidentally' captured the small town pulp in his critically acclaimed Gangs of Wasseypur.

"I captured that by mistake. Andhadhun, Ek Chalees Ki Last Local, Delhi Belly were urban pulp, which nobody has done before. I've done village pulp with 'Gangs'. The pulp, the fun, has been explored less," he said. Kashyap stated that Andhadhun is a film which can only be set in an urban city like Pune.

He added, "I know the north very well, but we don't get to do it often. Now, north is associated with repressed sexual comedy. Because we are so repressed in the north, any kind of sexual theme makes us awkward and it has become a genre in itself which Ayushmann is acing. Everything men feel awkward in small towns about, he's acing it."

Anurag Kashyap has signed up for an audio show for Audible Suno. The 'Thriller Factory' takes crime-soaked stories from Ved Prakash Sharma's works adapted to the shorter format of audio. Tabu and Nawazuddin Siddiqui are among those who have given voices for the stories.

Anurag Kashyap is also awaiting the release of his anthology Ghost Stories, which will hit Netflix on January 1, 2020. After Ghost Stories, Kashyap has number of projects in pipeline. He is a part of web series Maximum City, a feature film called Project 10 and a Netflix film Choked.

