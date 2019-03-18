English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Kesari Diaries: Anurag Singh On Akshay Kumar: No Starry Tantrums Or Ego Issues

    By
    |

    Director Anurag Singh, who has teamed up with Akshay Kumar for their upcoming film, Kesari, says working with stars is a big responsibility. Anurag has directed Kesari that is based on the Battle of Saragarhi fought between the British Indian army's Sikh Regiment and Afghan tribesmen in September 1897.

    "I did not think that if I have a star in my film so I will not focus on anything else. Rather the responsibility is more when you have a star in your film as you don't want to dishearten fans.

    "The budget is bigger so you need to justify that also. I don't think a filmmaker is relaxed when they have a star in a film. I am rather scared that what I make should be received well and people should like," Anurag told PTI.

    anurag-singh-on-akshay-kumar-says-no-starry-tantrums

    The filmmaker praised Akshay for his professionalism and dedication. "We are getting to work with a star, there are no starry tantrums or ego issues. He comes on time, is disciplined and will do what a director says. Once he was ok with the script, he said, 'you tell me what I have to do'," said Anurag.

    There were other two films to be made on the same subject by Ajay Devgn and filmmaker Rajkumar Santoshi, which was to feature Randeep Hooda as Havildar Ishar Singh.

    Anurag said he was aware about these two films and believes everybody has the freedom to make a film on any subject. "I was not worried. We did not discuss what others are doing; we just wanted to make the best film that we can. We were aware that Santoshi sahab is making

    a film and Ajay is also doing it.
    "When we started out we came to know that none of the other films are happening. By the time we started work on our film and got dates, all of it fell in place. We got to know that none of the other films are happening," he said.

    Read more about: anurag singh akshay kumar
    Story first published: Monday, March 18, 2019, 18:28 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 18, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue