    Anushka Sharma's American Lookalike Goes Viral; Slams A Troll Who Insulted Deepika Padukone

    Have you ever imagined Anushka Sharma in blonde hair? Well, now we can help to imagine so! Netizens have found Anushka's lookalike in Julia Michaels, who's an American singer and her selfie is doing rounds on the social for all the interesting reasons. Look yourself.

    There's no denying that the resemblance is uncanny to say the least, right peeps?
    An user also asked Julia Michaels if she knows about Anushka Sharma, to which she replied, "Do you know Anushka Sharma? - I know who she is thanks to everybody on Twitter! I don't know her personally."

    Soon, after picture got viral, Julia also shared another picture flaunting her new hairstyle and netizens were quick to comment on how Anushka Sharma and her lookalike are nothing short of 'judwa behne'.

    Michaels also did a Q&A with her fans on Twitter, where a couple of racist comments popped up against Anushka Sharma and Deepika Padukone and Michaels was quick enough to teach the trolls, a lesson!

    During Q&A session, Michaels tweeted, "Also to my followers from India I love Deepika Padukone. She's so pretty!" An user named Ch Zubair Ahmad left a disgraceful comment on her post and wrote," She is not pretty. She looks pretty because her makeup and nice video edditng. She is black in real life. She is so much dirty and ugly in real life."

    To which Julia shot back an wrote, "That's a horrible thing to say because many girls wear makeup, and black is actually beautiful. I've seen Anushka she is very pretty." [sic]

    Well, she might be lookalike but we gotta say that just like Anushka & Deepika, she knows how to take stand for what they believe is right!

    Monday, February 4, 2019, 19:30 [IST]
