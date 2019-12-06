    IFFI 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
      Anushka Sharma And Karan Johar Mourn The Death Of Make-up Artist Subbu!

      Actress Anushka Sharma sounds devastated as she mourns the death of her make-up artist Subbu. Anushka Sharma shared a series of pictures with him on her Instagram page and wrote, "He was kind, he was humble, he was gentle and he was brilliant . A maestro, as I always called him. Subbu will always remain one of the most loved and respected makeup artists in the country."

      He was kind, he was humble, he was gentle and he was brilliant . A maestro, as I always called him. Subbu will always remain one of the most loved and respected makeup artists in the country. He made me look beautiful every time he touched my face with his exceptional skills. And will be remembered for all the beautiful work he has left behind and all the lives he has touched. A wonderful son and brother and a beautiful soul has left us today. May you rest in peace Subbu 🙏💜

      "He made me look beautiful every time he touched my face with his exceptional skills. And will be remembered for all the beautiful work he has left behind and all the lives he has touched. A wonderful son and brother and a beautiful soul has left us today. May you rest in peace Subbu 🙏💜."

      Many celebs including Athiya Shetty, Bipasha Basu, Aditi Rao Hydari, Gauahar Khan, Kajal Aggarwal and Esha Gupta are shocked to learn about his sudden demise.

      Karan Johar also commented on Anushka's post and wrote, "He was a kind and wonderful man! God bless his soul....🙏." Sophie Choudary also commented and wrote, " Such a brilliant artist and one of the most humble souls.. And the best son a mother could ask for...RIP Subbu😞🙏🏼."

      As Anushka and other B-town celebs mourn the death of Subbu, we feel equally sorry for the loss of them. May his soul rest in peace.

      Story first published: Friday, December 6, 2019, 18:33 [IST]
