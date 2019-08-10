Anushka Sharma Campaigns For Stricter Laws Against Animal Cruelty

A few days back, Sonam Kapoor took to her social media to call out for people's attention to an incident of animal abuse. She posted that she had reported the abuse of a dog in Worli, Mumbai, which was beaten up very badly and was in a critical condition. The post evoked reactions from celebs such as Malaika Arora, John Abraham and Anushka Sharma, who all were very disturbed by the happening. The dog, named Lucky, succumbed to paralysis and internal injuries, and passed away.

Anushka Sharma has now decided to take concrete steps to address issues of animal abuse. The actress is campaigning for an amendment to the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, highlighting the need for stricter laws to prevent animal cruelty.

The actress posted on her Instagram, "Lucky was not the only one who faced inhuman cruelty. There are several more cases of dogs being mercilessly attacked and killed across our country. The Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960 needs to be amended to provide #JusticeForAnimals - we need immediate attention and action on this. There's a need for #StricterLawsAgainstAnimalCruelty." (sic)

When Sonam had posted videos and photos of Lucky's condition, Anushka had written on her social media, "The inhumanity of this act is just unbelievable. This is the time for our community to step up and find a way to help get justice to a soul that can't stand up for himself. If there is any way one can reach out to help, this is the time," (sic).

On the work front, Anushka was last seen in Anand L. Rai's Zero, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. The movie failed to impress critics and audiences, and ended up doing poorly at the box office.

