    Anushka Sharma's Cute Banter With Her 'Doppelganger' Julia Michaels Is Breaking The Internet!

    A couple of days ago, the netizens went crazy over American singer Julia Michaels after they noticed her uncanny resemblance to Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma in a picture. Soon, memes and funny posts of both the stars started doing the rounds on the internet. A few users hilariously pointed out that it was Anushka in a blond wig and the internet had a hearty laugh.

    Later when a user asked Julia if she knew about Anushka Sharma, she replied back, Do you know Anushka Sharma? - I know who she is thanks to everybody on Twitter! I don't know her personally."

    Later she even wrote, "Hi @AnushkaSharma apparently we're twins lol." And now, Anushka too has joined in the fun and reacted, "OMG YES!! I've been looking for you and the remaining 5 of our dopplegangers all my life."

    Well, their cute banter on Twitter has left a smile on our faces.

    Speaking about Anushka Sharma, the actress returned from her New Zealand vacation with hubby and Indian cricket team skipper Virat Kohli. She even shared few pictures from her 'kiwi' holidays and is making us want to pack our vacation bags right away.

    Recently in an interview with Filmfare, Anushka opened up about her hubby Virat and said, "His honesty is something I deeply value. I'm an honest person and have suffered on account of that. He's brutally honest too. I'm so happy that I met someone like him because we both lead our lives with complete honesty. It's so transparent and clean.

    I have a life partner with whom nothing is pretentious. Everything is real. Also, the fact that we both support each other. He's someone, who's constantly trying to get better professionally and as an individual. I'm also like that. We don't take ourselves so seriously. We're similar as people. That's why we get along."

    On the work front, Anushka Sharma was last seen in Aanand L. Rai's Zero which also starred Shahrukh Khan and Katrina Kaif.

    Story first published: Wednesday, February 6, 2019, 12:32 [IST]
