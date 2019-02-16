English
    Anushka Sharma DENIES Catfights In Bollywood: We Don't Have Time To Do Nonsensical Bickering

    Way back in the 80s-90s, you would have the leading ladies openly firing salvo at each other in magazine interviews if they didn't get along with each other. However times have changed and now, we barely come across such instances. Despite being pitted against each other, we do find actresses complimenting each other's work.

    Recently in an interview with Hindustan Times, Anushka Sharma who has shared screen-space with many female actors opened up about the 'supposedly' catfights in the film industry.

    Anushka On Reports Of Rivalry Among Female Actresses

    "I don't think such stories come out anymore. Mujhe lagta hai log expect bhi nahi karte (I don't think people expect them anymore either)."

    Anushka Feels There Is A Misconception About Actresses

    "I feel now, it's only the media that - sometimes - talks about such things because unfortunately, some people feel that we [female actors] aren't professionals. The misconception is that, ‘arrey, ladkiyan hai (they are girls), so they will just come in and start fighting with each other."

    The Actress Has No Qualms In Calling Catfights 'Redundant'

    "We [female actors] have a lot of work and various things to do. We are very busy, handling our lives as well as careers. We really don't have the time to do such nonsensical bickering. We are not [standing] on the streets. Like mature people, we have a lot of responsibility towards ourselves."

    Anushka Is In No Hurry To Sign Films

    Speaking about her kind of films, the 'Zero' actress told HT, "The best situation for me to be in - as an actor as well as the audience - would be to watch a film which is entertaining but it must also leave some thoughts - in a very subtle manner - in your mind to ponder over."

    Story first published: Saturday, February 16, 2019, 11:50 [IST]
