Anushka Sharma Dons A Classy Look To The Airport; Kareena Kapoor Khan Looks Cool In Her Gym Look

Anushka Sharma's Classy Airport Look

Anushka Sharma returned to Mumbai from Nagpur this morning. She looked classy in a dark beige button down midi dress, accessorized with a matching waist belt. Anushka carried a black Fendi hand bag, and wore a pair of white sneakers. Her snazzy pair of sunglasses gave her look an edgy twist. Anushka was last seen in Ananda L. Rai's film Zero, starring alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif in the movie.

Kareena Kapoor Khan Hits The Gym Looking Cool In Black

Kareena Kapoor Khan, as we all know, is a fitness freak and we see her hitting the gym on the regular. The actress was snapped post her work out session, looking cool in shimmering black tights, a black zip up hoodie, and a pair of light grey sneakers. Kareena will next appear on the big screen starring opposite Akshay Kumar in Good News. Directed by Raj Mehta, the movie also stars Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh, and is set to release on September 6th.

Jacqueline Fernandez Does Chic For Her Airport Look

Jacqueline Fernandez looked totally chic when she was snapped at the airport on Wednesday afternoon. Jacqueline was wearing a white turtleneck top with a black leather jacket. She teamed this with a pair of denims, and sported knee length velvet black shoes, carrying a black hand bag. Jacqueline will be seen in the action drama film Drive, which is a Bollywood remake of an American movie with the same name. The movie also stars Sushant Singh Rajput, Vikramjeet Virk and Sapna Pabbi.

Munchkins Taimur & Inaaya Snapped At Their Play School

The two cutiepies, Taimur Ali Khan and his cousin Inaaya Naumi Kemmu were snapped at their playschool today. Taimur, as usual, looked adorable in a black AC/DC t-shirt, with beige shorts and white sneakers as he stared right into the camera lens when clicked. Inaaya was in a playful mood, looking too cute in a floral t-shirt and grey tights.