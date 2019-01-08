 »   »   »  Anushka Sharma, Farhan Akhtar & Others Congratulate Indian Cricket Team For Historic Win Test Series

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
Cricket and movies are almost like two religions in India. Many Bollywood celebs tweeted and posted congratulatory messages and wishes to the Indian Cricket Team for their historic win yesterday, January 7th, 2019. Team India won its first ever Test Series against Australia 2-1, led by captain Virat Kohli. He became the first Indian captain to win a Test Series in Australia, and also the first Asian captain to do so. Like the rest of us, Bollywood stars rejoiced over the news and Anushka Sharma, Farhan Akhtar, Anil Kapoor, Anupam Kher, Jackky Bhagnani poured in congratulatory messages to Team India on their social media. Read what they had to say below.
Anushka Sharma Is Proud Of Hubby Virat And The Indian Team
Anushka Sharma was seen cheering the team during the match in Sydney. When the Indian team won its first Test Series against Australia, Virat Kohli took Anushka on a ‘Victory Walk' around the stadium. It was certainly a moment of pride for the country when the team won, and even more so for Anushka Sharma who is the wife of the captain, Virat.
Anushka later took to Instagram to post a picture of the team with this caption - "They came. They conquered !!
History written and created by this bunch !!
Huge congratulations to all players, coaching unit and support staff ; it takes undying perseverance & solid conviction to focus on what's important and shut out the rest .🇮🇳🙏 So so happy and proud of you my love @virat.kohli ❤️"
'Boooyaaaahh!'
Actor Farhan Akhtar was super excited with India's historic win. He tweeted saying, "Congratulations to @imVkohli and Team India for finally breaking through the Aussie barrier. First test series win down under. Boooooyaaaahhhhhh!!! ." (sic)
Anupam Kher Says Indian Cricket Team Is The 'Bestest'
Veteran actor Anupam Kher was full of gratitude towards Virat Kohli for delivering this win. He tweeted saying, "Dear @imVkohli and the great #IndianCricketTeam Zindabad. You are the bestest. Thank you for this win. Jai Hind and Jai Ho.
India win a Test series in Australia for the first time in history." (sic)
A Historic Moment Indeed
Anil Kapoor also poured in his congratulatory wishes to Team India. He tweeted - "A historic moment! Congratulations #TeamIndia!! This is simply amazing! Making India proud!
#INDvAUS" (sic)
Others who posted congratulatory messages on their social media was singer Lata Mangeshkar, who tweeted - "Namaskar. Australia vs India series India jeet gayi. Main hamari puri cricket team ko badhaai deti hun aur bhavishya mein aisahi shaandaar khel hota rahe ye main wish karti hun." (sic).
Actor Jackky Bhagnani tweeted - "Congratulations #TeamIndia on the victory #INDvAUS" (sic).
