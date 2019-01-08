 »   »   »  Anushka Sharma, Farhan Akhtar & Others Congratulate Indian Cricket Team For Historic Win Test Series

Anushka Sharma Is Proud Of Hubby Virat And The Indian Team

Anushka Sharma was seen cheering the team during the match in Sydney. When the Indian team won its first Test Series against Australia, Virat Kohli took Anushka on a ‘Victory Walk' around the stadium. It was certainly a moment of pride for the country when the team won, and even more so for Anushka Sharma who is the wife of the captain, Virat.

Anushka later took to Instagram to post a picture of the team with this caption - "They came. They conquered !!

History written and created by this bunch !!

Huge congratulations to all players, coaching unit and support staff ; it takes undying perseverance & solid conviction to focus on what's important and shut out the rest .🇮🇳🙏 So so happy and proud of you my love @virat.kohli ❤️"

'Boooyaaaahh!'

Actor Farhan Akhtar was super excited with India's historic win. He tweeted saying, "Congratulations to @imVkohli and Team India for finally breaking through the Aussie barrier. First test series win down under. Boooooyaaaahhhhhh!!! ." (sic)

Anupam Kher Says Indian Cricket Team Is The 'Bestest'

Veteran actor Anupam Kher was full of gratitude towards Virat Kohli for delivering this win. He tweeted saying, "Dear ⁦@imVkohli⁩ and the great #IndianCricketTeam Zindabad. You are the bestest. Thank you for this win. Jai Hind and Jai Ho.

India win a Test series in Australia for the first time in history." (sic)

A Historic Moment Indeed

Anil Kapoor also poured in his congratulatory wishes to Team India. He tweeted - "A historic moment! Congratulations #TeamIndia!! This is simply amazing! Making India proud!

#INDvAUS" (sic)