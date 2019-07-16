Anushka Sharma Married Virat Kohli At The Age Of 29 Because Of This Reason!

'Our Audience Is Way More Evolved Than Our Industry,' Says Anushka

Anushka told the magazine, "Our audience is way more evolved than our industry is. Audiences are just interested in seeing actors on screen. They don't care about your personal lives, whether you're married or whether you're a mother. We need to get out of this headspace."

Anushka Admits She Was In Love

Revealing the reason why she tied the knot with Virat, the actress said, "I got married at 29, supposedly young for an actress. But I did it because I was in love. And I am in love. Marriage was a natural progression. "

'I Am Happy That More Actresses Have Got Married'

"I've always stood for women being treated equally. So, I wouldn't want to experience the most beautiful moment of my life with fear in mind. If a man doesn't think twice before getting married and continues to work, then why should a woman think about it? I'm happy that more actresses have got married. People in love are going out there and expressing it. It's so beautiful to see happy couples together."

Anushka On Zero's Dismal Performance At The Box Office

The actress said, "Treat success and failure as imposters because they're both not real. I read this at the Wimbledon when I was there for a game. They're truly transitory. While success does bring a sense of relief, you learn and grow the most with failure. You can tell a lot about a person with the way they behave after achieving success. Similarly, you can tell a lot about a person's strength from how they behave after failure. Like how quickly they get back on their feet, whether failure turns them humane and humble or they become unpleasant."