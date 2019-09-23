Anushka Sharma Only Bollywood Actor To Be Named In Fortune India's List Of Most Powerful Women

In a piece of surprising news, Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma has made it to Fortune India's list of 50 most powerful women of 2019. She is also the youngest woman on the list and took the 39th position. Anushka, who started her career in 2008 with 'Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi', is the only Bollywood actor to make it to the list.

Fortune India wrote about the actress: "Sharma is not only the face of her clothing line Nush and several other brands such as Nivea, Elle 18, Myntra and Lavie, but also a producer. Clean Slate Films, which Sharma set up when she was 25, has produced three small-budget Hindi films - NH10, Phillauri, and Pari. They made around Rs 40 crore each at the box office. Moving beyond Bollywood, Clean Slate Films has tied up with Netflix to produce a feature film titled Bulbul and a web-series called Mai. It is also developing and producing a web-series for Amazon Prime Video. Anushka Sharma was last seen in Anand L. Rai's Zero alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. The film failed to do well commercially. After that, Sharma has not signed any film and has mostly been seen vacationing with her cricketer husband Virat Kohli and accompanying him on tours."

In order to make an impact on the business insight, and social and cultural influence of women celebrities, Fortune releases its annual ranking of India's most powerful women. Besides Sharma, TV czarina Ekta Kapoor had also made it to the list alongside designer Ritu Kumar.