So Funny! Anushka Sharma Puts A Doggy Filter On Husband Virat Kohli's Face

Virat Kohli In A Doggy Filter

The unsuspecting Virat Kohli had no idea that his wife Anushka Sharma is using the doggy filter on him and is seen smiling and laughing at the camera. He looks so cute and adorable here, right?

Virat Is Wondering What's Happening!

Just when Anushka Sharma was constantly recording her husband and laughing, Virat Kohli was wondering what's exactly happening and changed various poses but the doggy filter never left him.

Virat Kohli & Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are enjoying every bit of their stay in Australia and visited several places. They soaked in the sun and chilled by the natural beauty the fabulous country has to offer.

Anushka Sharma & Horse Riding!

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli also visited a farm and a stable across the countryside in Australia and posed alongside the horses. Anushka captioned the picture as, "Days like these," along with a heart emoji.

So Adorable!

Don't Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli look adorable here? The picture looks nothing less than a dream as the backdrop adds to its glory!

Virat Kohli & Anushka Sharma With Sanjay Bangar

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma strike a pose with former Indian all rounder Sanjay Bangar. The Indian caption put a heartwarming caption, "With some people you don't need to make an effort to connect."

Wishing Virat & Team The Best

Here's congratulating Virat Kohli and Team India on their victory against Australia and wishing them the best for the upcoming matches. Also, we're glad that Anushka Sharma is with Virat Kohli so we can get to see a lot of pictures of the couple.