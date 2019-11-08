Anushka Sharma Reveals How Virat Kohli Feels When She Wears His Clothes

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are one of the most lovey-dovey couples around and the revelations they make about each other give us major relationship goals.

In a recent interview, Anushka revealed that she often sports her hubby's costumes and said, "I actually borrow a lot from his wardrobe, mostly T-shirts and stuff. Sometimes I'll just take his jackets. Sometimes I just do it because he feels very happy when I wear his clothes."

The duo is currently holidaying in Bhutan where they also rang in Virat's birthday. Anushka had taken to her Twitter account and penned a few sweet words for hubby dearest. "This one is my blessing. My friend, My confidante , My one true love. I hope you find the light-guiding your path always and may you choose to do the right thing every time. Your compassion is what makes you a good leader and I pray that you always have that in abundance. Happy Birthday my love." (sic)

She also spoke of a warm experience she had at a native's home in Bhutan. "So, we went in to the home of this beautiful and warm family who had absolutely no idea who we were and yet they treated us with such warmth and love. We spent some time with them chatting and drinking tea and the whole time they just know us as two tired trekkers... Whoever knows Virat and me very closely, know that both of us live for such moments of genuine, simple and pure human connection. It fills us with such joy and peace knowing that they just wanted to be kind to two random foreigners (plus our guide) without seeking anything in return. If this is not the true meaning of life then I don't know what is. A memory we will cherish forever," her post read. (sic)

On the work front, Anushka is tipped to play the lead against Hrithik Roshan in Satta Pe Satta remake. However, this hasn't been confirmed as yet.

